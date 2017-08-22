Thunderstorms possible late tonight, some may be strong or severe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While most of Tuesday will just be hot and humid during the day, some storms and downpours become increasingly likely after dark.

A line of strong or severe thunderstorms looks likely to develop in New York State and Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and into early evening. This line will gradually move east, bringing the threat for storms into western Massachusetts later tonight. While typically storms arrive in the late afternoon and early evening, today’s storm threat is later into the night and may come as some of you are sleeping or heading to bed.

Timing:

2PM-9PM: Slight chance for an isolated storm/shower

9PM-3AM (Wednesday): Best chance for scattered to widespread storms, some may be strong or severe

Severe Weather Potential:

Highest risk for strong/severe storms will be in New York State & Pennsylvania

Our risk depends on how well storms hold together after dark, storms typically lose intensity as the sun fades

Severe weather chances will be highest over Berkshire County and western Franklin County

Threat:

Damaging winds

Lightning

Heavy rain that could cause street flooding

Preparedness:

Given the nighttime storm threat, make sure you have a source for severe weather alerts that is loud enough to wake you up if necessary

If a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued, prepare for the potential for severe weather

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, severe weather is occurring or about to occur and you need to head indoors into a sturdy building immediately.

Stay with 22News and don't forget to watch 22News on the CW Springfield at 10PM and on 22News at 11PM as we track storms late into the evening.

