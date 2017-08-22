Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms caused heavy winds in Amherst, Tuesday night.
Earlier in the afternoon there were topical levels of humidity, making it feel like it temperatures were in the mid 90s.
If you are traveling in the night time, you’ll want to look out for potential flooding. Parts of western Massachusetts could see severe downpours, thunderstorms, and damaging winds.
The severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until midnight for all of western Massachusetts.
Storm damage reports are below:
- 10:20 P.M. Pittsfield: Cars stuck in the flood waters at Center of North Street
- 10:20 P.M. Pittsfield: Road is almost washed out at 4th Street by Silver Lake
- 10:42 P.M. Montague: Tree branch down on wires at 37 Swamp Road
- 11:10 P.M. Northampton: Pole on fire at South Main Street
If you can safely send photos or videos of storm damage, please send them to reportit@wwlp.com.