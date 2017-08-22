Staring at the sun without proper protection will damage your eyesight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was hard not to take a peak during the eclipse and a lot of people listened to the warnings and put on those special glasses.

But if you didn’t have those special glasses, what’s that going to do to your vision?

Eclipse or no eclipse, it’s never a good idea to look into the sun. We went to Chicopee Eyecare on Tuesday, and found out what some symptoms of sun damage to your eyes could be.

“You would experience blurred vision centrally; little blind spots in the middle of your vision wherever you look,” Dr. Camille Latka explained. “Color vision could be distorted, so your vision doesn’t seem quite the same as it was.”

There wasn’t a line out the door because of eye damage from the eclipse.

The next solar eclipse we could see will happen in seven years.