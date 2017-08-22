Staring at the sun without proper protection will damage your eyesight

The next solar eclipse we could see will happen on April 8, 2024

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was hard not to take a peak during the eclipse and a lot of people listened to the warnings and put on those special glasses.

But if you didn’t have those special glasses, what’s that going to do to your vision?

Eclipse or no eclipse, it’s never a good idea to look into the sun. We went to Chicopee Eyecare on Tuesday, and found out what some symptoms of sun damage to your eyes could be.

“You would experience blurred vision centrally; little blind spots in the middle of your vision wherever you look,” Dr. Camille Latka explained. “Color vision could be distorted, so your vision doesn’t seem quite the same as it was.”

There wasn’t a line out the door because of eye damage from the eclipse.

The next solar eclipse we could see will happen in seven years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s