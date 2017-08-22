Springfield reveals memorial park in remembrance of fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fallen but not forgotten. 22News reveals the city’s permanent plans to remember two of their fallen officers.

Back in 1985, two Springfield police officers, were murdered in the line of duty. Now the city has found a way to make sure they will always be remembered.

On Tuesday afternoon, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that the “Ride to Remember” will be matching $150,000 to finish off soccer fields and a memorial park to honor Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina.

The fields will be at the former Mary Lynch School field. Sergeant John Delaney of the Springfield Police Department came up with this idea about three years ago and the city was able to get a $600,000 grant to make it happen.

A groundbreaking is expected later this year. Members of the late officers’ families were extremely appreciative.

“Allain was a family man, I could see him smiling here today with us, it really brings joy to my heart and to my family,” said Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah, Widow of Alain Beauregard.



“30 years from now little kids will still be playing on this field with dreams and hopes of becoming future policemen, I think it’s a great tribute to remember the fallen officers,” Mark Schiavina, brother of Michael Schiavina told 22News.



The “Ride to Remember” has raised $300,000 for the Massachusetts Fallen Officers Memorial in Boston. Plus $80,000 for Christina’s House in Springfield.



This year, the “Ride to Remember” is matching up to $150,000 for the memorial and construction of these soccer fields.

They are halfway there. The fifth annual “Ride to Remember,” is scheduled for September 16.