Senior taken from Chicopee nursing home, police say he may be in danger

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say that a 78 year-old man with serious medical issues may be in danger, after he was allegedly taken from a nursing home by his daughters.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Prudencio Valle’s daughters came to visit him at the Willimansett West Nursing Home late Tuesday morning. He says that the two had shaved Valle’s head and moustache, and then took him away from the nursing home without permission.

The two do not have legal custody of him, and Wilk said that they are worried about Valle’s well being, because he needs constant medical attention and cannot take care of himself.

Valle is 5’7” tall and weighs about 185 pounds. The women who took him may be traveling in a reddish or brown SUV, which may be in Springfield.

Wilk said that they do not have the name of Valle’s daughters, or a physical description of them at this time.

If you have seen Valle, or have any information on the case, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700.