Rep. Susannah Whipps leaving Republican Party, becoming unenrolled

BOSTON (WWLP) – Saying that she wants to make a change to “avoid partisan bickering and politics as usual,” State Representative Susannah Whipps is leaving the Republican Party and changing her voter registration to unenrolled.

Whipps, an Athol resident who represents the Second Franklin District, made the announcement Tuesday in a statement posted on her website. In it, she noted that the strong majority of her constituents- some 65%- are not enrolled in any political party.

“Serving as state representative while not affiliating with either major political party will allow me to more effectively utilize the relationships I have developed with the members of leadership on both sides of the aisle, and will allow me to better serve all of the people of my district, without the obligation of towing any particular party line,” Whipps wrote. “I want my party affiliation to reflect my position as an independent voice for the people of my district.”

It is not immediately clear what Whipps’ departure means for her future on committees. The Democratic and Republican leadership have control over who serves on legislative committees. Whipps says that she has requested to stay on the Higher Education Committee and the Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Recovery Committee.

“The purpose of this change is to avoid partisan bickering and politics as usual, and accordingly I will not engage in any commentary that suggests blame, reaction to any particular person or incident, or anything than professional growth and a desire to best align with and serve the people of my district,” Whipps said.

The Second Franklin District is a politically diverse district, which includes multiple communities that were carried by Donald Trump in the 2016 election, including Orange, Athol, and Phillipston. However, it also includes communities that were carried by Hillary Clinton by a large margin, including Gill, Erving, New Salem, and Wendell.

Other communities in the district include Warwick, Royalston, Petersham, and Templeton. A single precinct in Belchertown is also part of the district.

Whipps was first elected in 2014, unseating Democrat Denise Andrews. She was re-elected without opposition in 2016.

The change makes Whipps the only unenrolled member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and reduces the number of Republicans in the chamber from 35 to 34. Democrats have a supermajority, with 124 seats.