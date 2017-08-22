President’s travel strains secret service budget

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The secret service says the agency has already blown through its annual budget.

That may mean some agents will be working overtime without pay, unless Congress steps in to meet the shortfall.

The multiple weekend excursions to Mar-a-Lago. The repeated visits to his golf club in New Jersey. Round-the-clock security for the first lady and their son, inside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, until recently.

There’s more scrutiny on the strain of those operations, for the men and women who protect President Trump and his extended family.

“They are now working overtime hours they’re not getting paid for,” said Carol Leonnig, a reporter from The Washington Post.

Secret Service Director Randolph Alles said, about 1,100 agency employees will work overtime hours this year that they won’t get paid for without Congress stepping in.

Alles pointed out, in a statement, “This issue is not one that can be attributed to the current administration’s protection requirements, but rather has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade.”

Still, observers say Alles has a problem, internally, at the secret service.

“He has a lot of angry, frustrated agents who feel that they are giving more than they should give by serving on these details,” said Leonnig.

Plus, the Trump details are taxing the secret service in unique ways.

Unlike other presidents who made trips to Camp David, where military security is already in place, President Trump made frequent trips to his resorts.

Former secret service agent Larry Johnson says that creates more security challenges and longer hours for the agents, “You’re going to have to name-check, going to have to do extra security because of access to individuals that may be residents in that location or members of the golf club, etc. The logistics of the Secret Service is quite amazing when you talk about moving vehicles, moving agents, moving assets like magnetometers.”

Also Trump’s large family, 18 members in all, travel often, and need protection wherever they go.

USA Today reports Trump’s son, Eric, took a business trip to Uruguay earlier this year, which cost the secret service almost $100,000, just for hotel rooms.

“You may remember when the children, the three adult children all went skiing, it cost quite a pretty penny in ski lift fees just for the Secret Service agents. It costs thousands upon thousands of dollars in golf cart fees when the family is in Mar-a-Lago because the Secret Service agents have to have golf carts to follow everybody around,” said Leonnig.

This from a president who tweeted, three-years ago, “We pay for Obama’s travel… so he can fundraise millions so democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.”

The White House issued a statement saying the President is committed to ensuring the secret service has all the resources it needs.

Monday, Secret Service Director Alles promised to work with Congress and the Department of Homeland Security to make sure agents are paid their overtime.

Even if the budget and overtime issues are resolved this year, former secret service agents and other observers worry about a broader long-term issue. The challenges of keeping top agents in the agency, several of them have left in recent years, and the challenges of recruiting top law enforcement agents to join the secret service.