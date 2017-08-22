Police: Woman dropped child on police cruiser to attack boyfriend

Connecticut DCF has launched investigation following arrest of Jesaida Rodriguez

By Published:
jesaida rodriguez
Jesaida Rodriguez is charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to or impairing the morals of a child. Image Courtesy: Suffield Police Department

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Suffield, Connecticut say that a woman dropped her one and a half year old child on the hood of a police cruiser so that she could try to hit a man who was standing nearby.

That woman, 33 year-old Jesaida Rodriguez of Suffield, is now charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to or impairing the morals of a child.

Suffield Police Captain Christopher McKee told 22News that officers were called to 1480 North Grand Street (Route 187) shortly before 6:30 Monday night, after someone called 911 and then hung up. When they got there, they found a man standing in the driveway of the home. Officers began speaking with the man, when a woman holding a child began walking toward the officers.

McKee says that the woman, later identified as Rodriguez, dropped the child on the hood of a cruiser, and while police were watching, tried to hit the man that had been speaking to officers. McKee says that the man was Rodriguez’s boyfriend.

Police placed her under arrest on the previously mentioned charges. McKee says that it was later found out that Rodriguez was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection to a previous arrest out of Farmington, Connecticut.

Rodriguez was held overnight at Suffield Police headquarters on a total of $8,000 bond between the two cases. She will be arraigned Tuesday in Enfield Superior Court.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families will be launching an investigation of their own with respect to Rodriguez’s daughter.

