Police: Kennedy family members incited partygoers into ‘mob’

Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy

FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Matthew “Max” Kennedy, a son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, attends a ceremony to name the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Police say 52-year-old Matthew Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town’s noise law, following complaints about a loud party and fireworks on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a member of the Kennedy family screamed incoherently and threw himself into a wall after he was confronted by police responding to complaints about a loud party and fireworks.

A Barnstable police officer says the actions of both 52-year-old Matthew “Max” Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, incited the partygoers into “an angry mob” on Sunday in Hyannis Port.

The officer says people yelled “you don’t know who you are messing with” as police arrested Matthew Kennedy.

Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty to disturbing the peace charges at his arraignment Monday. Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned Nov. 22. It’s unclear if she has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.

 

