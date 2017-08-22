Overnight closures on I-91 south cause delays for drivers

Signs are in place indicating the detour routes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight closures on I-91 south in Springfield is causing delays for drivers.

Anyone traveling on I-91 south has to get off at temporary Exit 7-6 and drive on East Columbus Avenue. You’re able to re-enter I-91 south just after Union Street.

The closures have been going on since last week, and will continue until the end of August.

The closures are necessary for the contractor to install joints between sections on i-91 in the construction area.

The closures are from Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signs are in place indicating the detour routes.

 

