Opioid-related deaths lower than expected in first half of 2017

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration released the latest data on the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts.

Opioid deaths in Massachusetts fell five percent in the first six months of the year.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a total of 978 opioid related deaths were confirmed in the first six months of 2017.



This is 53 fewer deaths than the first six months of 2016.

“I have noticed that there is a decrease in the amount of overdoses that we’ve been responding to,” Steven Draghetti told 22News. “It’s not anything that we’ve tracked but I just have noticed it that there has been a decrease in overdose related calls for service here in Chicopee.”



The rate of prescription opioids that led to opioid related deaths also continues to decrease.

But the rate of fentanyl related deaths continues to rise and reached 81 percent in the few months 2017.



Governor Baker told 22News that the commonwealth still has a lot of work to do regarding this issue, but this report shows signs of progress.