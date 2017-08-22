Old Northampton bank undergoing major restoration project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic building in Northampton is going through a major restoration project.

The building at 135 Main Street is 180-years-old and was the first national bank of Northampton.

The building is also part of history, the bank was robbed in 1876, making it part of the largest bank robbery in US history.

“Five guys from Brooklyn came in and they took the care taker at knife point or gun point and basically they they had him come back to the bank forced him to open the vaults and they hauled out $1.6 million in cash,” Christopher Kielb told 22News.

The original vaults still remain inside of the building.



This historic building now houses commercial businesses and residencies on the second and third floors.

The owner purchased the building eight years ago from Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”