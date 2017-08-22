CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News will broadcast all four of the upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games.

August 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots No Brady, no defense, Patriots fall to Jags 31-24 in opener

August 19 at 8:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Houston Texans New England Patriots 23, Houston Texans 27, Final

August 25 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

August 31 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots

WWLP Vice President and General Manager Bill Pepin said, “After winning the Super Bowl five times, the viewers in this area can’t get enough of their Pats. So, we’re very pleased to continue our annual tradition of airing these pre-season games.”

22News will also air several regular season New England Patriots games on NBC’s Thursday or Sunday Night Football. Currently scheduled games include the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pats on September 7, the Atlanta Falcons at New England on October 22, and the Patriots at the Denver Broncos on November 12.

Jeopardy! will air immediately following the August 10 and 31 games.

