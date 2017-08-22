Man proposes during solar eclipse

MANASQUAN, N.J. (CNN) – In New Jersey Monday, it was not a total eclipse, but there was a diamond ring and a nervous young man down on one knee.

“It’s a story we can tell forever,” said Dana Russo.

Dana Russo and Adam Goetz, dating for the last three years, were both excited to see the eclipse from the beach. Both were on the water’s edge in Manasquan as the moon started to cross the path of sun. That’s when Adam made his move.

It was classic misdirection.

You’ll see in the video, as Dana puts on her glasses, Adam pulls out the ring and takes off his glasses. From there, the rest is romance.

When she looked down Dana finally realized…

“I was astonished. I loved it, it was beautiful,” said Dana.

“I wanted to play into the whole diamond ring effect of the eclipse. Obviously New Jersey wasn’t getting the full eclipse. So I had to wait as far as I could,” said Adam.

Give him credit, her whole family was there. It was Dana’s little brother recording it all and they all kept the secret for the last week.

“I thought it was wonderful. I thought it was a clever idea,” said Dana’s mother.

“He’s been part of our family for three years and he’s a great guy and we are happy he’s going to be part of our family,” said Dana’s father.

The wind along the shore actually provided the happy couple with some privacy, we couldn’t hear everything but be sure she said yes.

“She had no idea. In the video you can see she was very, very surprised. Thankfully she did say yes,” said Adam.