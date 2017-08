FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Springfield Street in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam is shut down, due to a fire at a greenhouse.

Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out the fire at DeCaro Brothers Garden Center.

An Agawam police dispatcher told 22News that Springfield Street is currently closed between the Stop & Shop supermarket and Northwood Street.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.