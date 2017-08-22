Ludlow Police: 2 shoplifting suspects in custody after pursuit; third suspect at large

No injuries have been reported

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two police departments are looking for a suspect who they say ran away after an accident.

Lieutenant Michael Brennan of the Ludlow Police Department told 22News officers were following three shoplifting suspects around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, when they crashed into a vehicle. 

Lt. Brennan said the pursuit went from Wilbraham into Ludlow where the three suspects ran after crashing into another vehicle.

Two of the suspects are currently in custody and Lt. Brennan said the third suspect is still on the run.

Lt. Brennan told 22News police believe the third suspect has left the area completely but police are still searching for him.

