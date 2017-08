CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen is looking for volunteers to help with the Chicopee “Downtown Get Down” this weekend.

This is the third annual summer block party, and Lorraine’s will be there, selling pizza slices to benefit the work they do at the kitchen and food pantry.

They need at least five volunteers for a total of four shifts throughout the two-day event.

If you or someone you know would be able to help them out, call Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen at (413) 592-9528.