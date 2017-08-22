Lawyers to see Venus Williams’ cellphone data after crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Records from Venus Williams’ cellphone will be turned over to attorneys representing the family of a 78-year-old Florida man who died after a June car crash with the tennis star.

The Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday that an agreement for the records was reached prior to a court hearing in a lawsuit filed against Williams. Jerome Barson’s family sought the records to find out if Williams was on the phone and distracted just prior to the crash.

Related: Police: Venus Williams at fault in deadly car crash

Williams’ lawyers said they will turn over phone records that span a two-and-a-half-hour period before and after the June 6 crash. Her lawyers say Williams wasn’t distracted.

Barson died 13 days after police say Williams drove into the path of the sedan Barsons’ wife was driving. Williams hasn’t been cited or charged.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/