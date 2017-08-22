House fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a house fire in the city’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.

Springfield police Captain Richard Labelle told 22News that calls for a fire at 21 Kane Street came in just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There was fire both inside and outside when the fire department arrived. When 22News arrived fire crews were still putting out the last of the flames.

The one man who lives here did make it out and he wasn’t injured.

Dennis Ledger,the executive aid to the Springfield Fire Department told 22News the house is a complete loss.

Next door at 15 Kane St. the side of the house was damaged from being close to the fire.

The older woman who lives there may be displaced.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the people who live here.

The Springfield Fire Department is bringing State Police and dogs from the Fire Marshall’s office to investigate the cause of the fire.

We’re still working to learn more about this fire. 22News reporter Taylor DiChello is at the Kane Street site. She’ll have live reports on 22News at 5 & 6 a.m.