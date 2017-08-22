Holyoke furniture store owners work to find solution in future traffic problems

By Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A locally owned furniture store in Holyoke is fighting to keep their deliveries running smoothly.

Tuesday night, the owners of Eddie’s Furniture attended a planning board meeting to find out how they can prevent traffic problems for future drop-offs.

The problem is a business has been proposed to be built at the corner of Hampden and Pleasant streets that would block the furniture stores ability to receive deliveries on their property and would force trucks to use the busy intersection to complete furniture pick-ups and drop-offs.

Proposed business development could cause traffic problems in future

Laura Hicks, Assistant Manager of Eddie’s Furniture, told 22News, “The best thing would be that there was a wonderful compromise so that these investors can develop the way they want to and we can still receive deliveries and pedestrians can be safe and commuters can flow through.”

The proposed development is expected to generate more than 1,400 new vehicle trips daily up Hampden Street.

MassDOT identifies this intersection as a “collision cluster” with 41 crashes occurring there in the last five years.

Holyoke intersections found to be among state’s most dangerous

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s