Holyoke furniture store owners work to find solution in future traffic problems

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A locally owned furniture store in Holyoke is fighting to keep their deliveries running smoothly.

Tuesday night, the owners of Eddie’s Furniture attended a planning board meeting to find out how they can prevent traffic problems for future drop-offs.

The problem is a business has been proposed to be built at the corner of Hampden and Pleasant streets that would block the furniture stores ability to receive deliveries on their property and would force trucks to use the busy intersection to complete furniture pick-ups and drop-offs.

Laura Hicks, Assistant Manager of Eddie’s Furniture, told 22News, “The best thing would be that there was a wonderful compromise so that these investors can develop the way they want to and we can still receive deliveries and pedestrians can be safe and commuters can flow through.”

The proposed development is expected to generate more than 1,400 new vehicle trips daily up Hampden Street.

MassDOT identifies this intersection as a “collision cluster” with 41 crashes occurring there in the last five years.