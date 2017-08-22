“High hazard” dams inspected in Westfield

By Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inspectors checked out two “high hazard” flood control dams in the city of Westfield on Tuesday.

The dams- located near Twiss Street and near Lockhouse Road- are considered “high hazard” because if they were to be breached, properties or even lives could be at risk.

22News I-Team reporter Ryan Walsh spoke with the inspectors about some of the issues that cause dams to erode over time, and what that could mean for potential flooding in the future. Hear what they had to say tonight on 22News at 6:00.

