Exotic pigeon found in Hadley yard

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police often have to deal with reports of dogs, cats, and other pets that have been found wandering in neighborhoods, but one such discovery made in Hadley over the weekend was just a little bit different.

Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc told 22News that what appears to be an exotic pigeon was found in the yard of a home on East Hadley Road on Saturday.

Kuc said that it is not completely clear whether the bird was being kept as a pet, but he noted that its wings are clipped, and the bird is well-kept and not afraid of people. The bird is also incapable of flying very far.

Kuc said that they have not relocated the bird, but are asking anyone who may know who it may belong to, to call the department at (413) 584-0883.