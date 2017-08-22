Drivers concerned about overgrown grass along highways

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grass overgrowth continues to be a concern for drivers on western Massachusetts highways.

22News received a complaint about the overgrown grass along I-91 from the Connecticut state line to the South End bridge. We also checked out your reports of high grass along Route 5 from the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield to the Route 57 rotary in Agawam.

We took those concerns to MassDOT. They send us this detailed response as to when the high grass would be cleared:

This week, MassDOT’s crew started clearing & mowing on August 21 along Route 5 at the North End Bridge in West Springfield and the crew is proceeding in a southward direction. Weather permitting, the mowing schedule has the crew reaching the Rt. 5 / Rt. 57 rotary area early next week. Please note that the speed of work is dependent on the weather and also unknown factors which include possible tree removal which occurs as needed.• In addition, in several days, a MassDOT crew will be doing work along I-91 and the schedule has the crew starting at the South End Bridge and proceeding southbound to the CT state line. As always, this schedule is subject to change, weather dependent, and may be interrupted due to other personnel needs or highway emergency issues.