Construction on Little River Road causing problems for drivers

The road project is expected to be done in February or March

By Published: Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on Little River Road in Westfield is causing problems for drivers.

The pavement on the road is completely ripped up, as crews work to reconstruct and widen the road.

Other improvements to the road include sidewalks, and drainage system construction.

Little River Road construction to continue for months

Dennis Tremblay of Southwick told 22News “This road and going down through Southwick, there’s a lot of construction going there so, I think anytime you go through construction, you get your car dirty.”

The road project is expected to be done in February or March.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s