Construction on Little River Road causing problems for drivers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on Little River Road in Westfield is causing problems for drivers.

The pavement on the road is completely ripped up, as crews work to reconstruct and widen the road.

Other improvements to the road include sidewalks, and drainage system construction.

Dennis Tremblay of Southwick told 22News “This road and going down through Southwick, there’s a lot of construction going there so, I think anytime you go through construction, you get your car dirty.”

The road project is expected to be done in February or March.