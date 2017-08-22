City worker accuses top official of sexual harassment

Arroyo has been on paid administrative leave since July 28

By Published:

BOSTON (AP) — A top Boston official has been accused of sexually harassing a woman who worked for him.

The woman alleges in the complaint filed Thursday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination that Felix Arroyo, the chief of health and human services, made sexually inappropriate comments and grabbed her bottom.

The complaint says the harassment occurred since the woman began working for Arroyo in the mayor’s Office of Health and Human Services in October 2015.

It alleges Arroyo grabbed the back of her neck in his office after she contacted the human resources department in July.

Arroyo has been on paid administrative leave since July 28.

The woman says she was later moved to another position, which she considered a demotion.

Arroyo’s spokeswoman told The Boston Globe the allegations are baseless.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s