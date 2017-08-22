City worker accuses top official of sexual harassment

BOSTON (AP) — A top Boston official has been accused of sexually harassing a woman who worked for him.

The woman alleges in the complaint filed Thursday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination that Felix Arroyo, the chief of health and human services, made sexually inappropriate comments and grabbed her bottom.

The complaint says the harassment occurred since the woman began working for Arroyo in the mayor’s Office of Health and Human Services in October 2015.

It alleges Arroyo grabbed the back of her neck in his office after she contacted the human resources department in July.

Arroyo has been on paid administrative leave since July 28.

The woman says she was later moved to another position, which she considered a demotion.

Arroyo’s spokeswoman told The Boston Globe the allegations are baseless.