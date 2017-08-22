Charlottesville meeting descends into chaos

(WVIR) A protest erupted inside Charlottesville city council chambers Monday evening as ccouncilors held their first meeting since deadly violence played out in city streets on August 12.

The crowd screamed at councilors and eventually took over the meeting, which caused the police that were present to intervene.

The emotional crowd vows to see the statue taken down, even if it is by their own hands.

At one point, councilors and city staff fled the room as protesters jumped up where the council sits. Two protesters held a banner saying “Blood on your Hands.”

“You had multiple opportunities to intervene and you did not intervene one time. We told you exactly what you needed to do and you did nothing,” said an unidentified man at the meeting.

The people in the crowd demanded answers about recent events that occurred in the city.

