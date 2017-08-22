Calling hours held for local U.S. Navy sailor

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday morning

By Published:

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours were held Tuesday for a sailor from Southwick who died unexpectedly while serving in California.

Twenty-four year old Tanner Brach passed away at his home in San Diego, California from an unknown medical conditions.

He enlisted into the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from Southwick Tolland Regional High School in 2011.

Body of Southwick sailor who died unexpectedly to return home Saturday

Tanner’s brother told 22News how great of a person his brother was.

“He was just an all-around amazing human being best brother I could have ever asked for,” said Nicholas Crosby. “He went above and beyond to make sure I was always taken care of and everyone in his life was taken care of.”

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday morning at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Southwick.

Photo courtesy Southwick Police Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s