Calling hours held for local U.S. Navy sailor

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours were held Tuesday for a sailor from Southwick who died unexpectedly while serving in California.

Twenty-four year old Tanner Brach passed away at his home in San Diego, California from an unknown medical conditions.

He enlisted into the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from Southwick Tolland Regional High School in 2011.

Tanner’s brother told 22News how great of a person his brother was.

“He was just an all-around amazing human being best brother I could have ever asked for,” said Nicholas Crosby. “He went above and beyond to make sure I was always taken care of and everyone in his life was taken care of.”

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday morning at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Southwick.