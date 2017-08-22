Be Legendary Lacrosse Family Fun Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – After the death of her beloved uncle, 11-year-old Cecilia Allentuck and her friend teamed up with United Way’s LaTonia Monroe Naylor to create Be Legendary – a program that helps underprivileged children play sports.
