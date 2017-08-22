Baker immigration bill getting law enforcement support

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts police organizations are now backing Governor Charlie Baker’s immigration enforcement bill.

The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association and the Major City Police Chiefs’ Association are supporting the governor’s bill, which allows local and state law enforcement to cooperate with the federal government to transfer custody of convicted criminals.

Police chiefs with the associations say that the officers should be “utilizing every strategic resource” to keep communities safe.

Baker filed the legislation after the state’s highest court ruled that state law does not permit detentions for federal immigration enforcement.

The bill, however, is receiving some pushback from some state lawmakers.

“I’m disappointed that he’s doing it,” said Rep. Denise Provost (D-Somerville). “I think probably his legal advisors know that it’s not constitutional. I think he’s just playing to his political base.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently reviewing the bill, but there is no word yet on when they will hold a public hearing.