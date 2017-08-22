26th Infantry division honored at State House

The 26th Maneuver Enhancement "Yankee" Division was activated on August 22, 1917

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – This week marks the 100th anniversary of the deployment of the 26th Maneuver Enhancement “Yankee” Division.

Dozens of service men and women joined state lawmakers on Tuesday to honor the 26th Division.

Hundreds of people come through the State House every day, with many admiring the historical statues and paintings. This includes a mural depicting the 26th Division, which was activated on August 22, 1917.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo presented a certificate in recognition of the centennial anniversary of their deployment.

“There’s no question that American involvement turned the tide of the war,” DeLeo said. “And the Yankee Division was central to that.”

The military unit received honors from France in April 1918.

