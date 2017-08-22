2 arrested after 16 month-old found inside hot car near Walmart

Gloria and Juan Sanchez-Cerritos of New Britain, Connecticut facing charges

Associated Press (modified) Published:
east windsor baby in car
Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos and Juan Sanchez-Cerritos were arrested after a baby was found inside a hot car near the Walmart store in East Windsor, Connecticut.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP-WTNH) — Police say the mother and uncle of a 16-month-old girl are facing charges after the child was left inside a hot car in Connecticut.

Officers were called to an East Windsor Walmart Monday evening after a passerby saw the baby in a vehicle with the windows up.

First responders were able to get the child out and take her to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Police say the girl was distressed and sweating, but she appeared to be unharmed.

Twenty two year-old Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos of New Britain told police she forgot her daughter was in the car. Thirty year-old Juan Sanchez-Cerritos, the child’s uncle, was also arrested.

Both are facing charges that include risk of injury to a child, leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s