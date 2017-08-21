Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

She labeled the post "911" to get people's attention

By Published:

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn’t have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.

She used a pool pole to drag the chair her iPad was on and posted in a community Facebook page, asking for help. She said she labeled the post “911” to get people’s attention.

A woman who lived nearby showed up, followed by police and a neighbor.

Kahn, a breast cancer survivor, tells WMUR-TV that sometimes you help others and other times, you ask for help.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s