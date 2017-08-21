West Springfield Town Council postpones new property maintenance ordinance vote

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are hoping a new property maintenance ordinance will provide some relief from blighted properties.



West Springfield Town Council pushed back a vote on the Mayor’s new property maintenance ordinance, and some residents said the decision can’t come soon enough.

“It’s like I’m living in a tent city I guess, or in a run down neighborhood,” said Joan Reed of West Springfield. “And we take care of our property very well.”



Joan Reed said she’s been living across from a vacant, bank owned property for the last three years. She said the home has a tarp where a roof should be, and the property is covered in mold. Reed asked the Town Council on Monday to make addressing properties like these a priority.



“They haven’t finalized anything and it’s gonna take a while,” Reed told 22News. “If you wanna get rid of the blight in West Springfield, take a look at these neighborhoods, get after these banks and say look, maintain these properties. This is what has to be done.”



The Town Council president said there are currently more than 100 bank owned properties in West Springfield, and the new ordinance would give them more leverage to work with them.

The Town Council told Reed in Monday’s meeting the latest version of the property maintenance ordinance does addresses her issue, but the council pushed back voting on the ordinance for another month as they continue to hear from residents and gather information.

“Until we think it’s right for everyone, so we’re just gonna keep on working on it until we get it right,” said Jill Fortier of the West Springfield Town Council.



The clerk for the council said they would likely vote on the ordinance on September 19.