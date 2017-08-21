Survey: Average price for gas lower in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Gasoline is getting a bit cheaper to come by in Massachusetts as summer winds down.

AAA Northeast said Monday its latest weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.24 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week’s survey.

Massachusetts is 9 cents below the U.S. average price of $2.33 per gallon.

A year ago at this time, the average price was $2.07 in the Bay State.

 

