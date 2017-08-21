Sun sets on the eclipse

(NBC News) The sun has set on the Great American Eclipse.

Along a 70-mile wide path from Oregon through South Carolina, millions watched as daylight turned to darkness.

Scientists say it was the most viewed, most photographed and most studied eclipse in history.

For many of those on the ground, it was also one of the most amazing things ever seen.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the United States will take place in 2024, but another of this magnitude won’t be seen until 2045.

