Springfield Museum hosts solar eclipse viewing party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people waited in line at the Springfield Museum to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

The museum’s science staff and members of the Springfield Stars Club also set up telescopes equipped with safe solar filters outside for public viewing.

This event was even more special for one little girl.

“Today is my granddaughter’s birthday,” Holland resident Maureen Nadeau told 22News. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing and for it to fall on her birthday. We thought it was really special so we wanted to come out to the museum to see it from here.”

This was the first total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. since 1979. If you missed Monday’s eclipse, the next one is only seven years away.

On April 8, 2024 the moon will cover 94 percent of the sun here in western Massachusetts.