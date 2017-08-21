Springfield dental office to pay $500K to MassHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield pediatric dental practice will pay a $500,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed MassHealth.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced the settlement with Dr. Annie Watson’s practice, Gentle Smiles, LLC, on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Healey’s office, they began investigating after Watson’s office was identified as the state’s top biller for palliative care (emergency treatment of dental pain that can include draining of abscesses and prescribing of pain medication). The AG’s investigation allegedly found that Watson’s practice had billed for palliative care and did not provide proper supporting documentation, including in some cases in which only x-rays or cleanings were performed.

Under the settlement, Watson and her practice will have to pay the $500,000 settlement to MassHealth. Watson and her employees will also have to review and comply with all state regulations regarding MassHealth.