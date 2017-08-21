Solar eclipse viewing events in western Massachusetts

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s much-anticipated partial eclipse of the sun will be visible everywhere in western Massachusetts, but enthusiasts have some options if they want to see this rare sight in a very special way.

Viewings of the eclipse will be held at different observatories around western Massachusetts during the peak viewing time this afternoon.

Here are some of your options:

Amherst – Sunwheel near McGuirk Alumni Stadium- viewing begins at 1:20 P.M. Event hosted by Daniella Calzetti and Tom Whitney of the UMass Astronomy Department. Attendees can view eclipse through several solar telescopes.

– Sunwheel near McGuirk Alumni Stadium- viewing begins at 1:20 P.M. Event hosted by Daniella Calzetti and Tom Whitney of the UMass Astronomy Department. Attendees can view eclipse through several solar telescopes. Greenfield – Greenfield Public Library, viewing will be held on back lawn. Viewing glasses are property of the library. Live stream will be available for view inside the library meeting room, as well.

– Greenfield Public Library, viewing will be held on back lawn. Viewing glasses are property of the library. Live stream will be available for view inside the library meeting room, as well. Northampton – “Scientific Kids’ Club” meeting at Forbes Library West Lawn at 2:00 P.M.

– “Scientific Kids’ Club” meeting at Forbes Library West Lawn at 2:00 P.M. Northampton – Botanical Garden, Smith College

– Botanical Garden, Smith College South Hadley – Williston Observatory at Mount Holyoke College. Observatory will be open to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis for viewing of the eclipse.

– Williston Observatory at Mount Holyoke College. Observatory will be open to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis for viewing of the eclipse. Springfield – Springfield Science Museum at the Quadrangle – Public viewing from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Springfield Stars Club will set up telescopes equipped with safe solar filters on the Quadrangle.

The peak of the solar eclipse for our region will be at 2:44 P.M., during that time, 65% of the sun will be covered by the moon. While at least a partial eclipse will be visible in all of the lower 48 states, people in a 70-mile-wide path, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina will be able to view a total eclipse.

Remember that when viewing the solar eclipse, be sure to wear protective eyewear. Looking directly at the eclipse without protection could burn a hole in your retina.