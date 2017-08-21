Solar Eclipse could have cost employers hundreds of millions of dollars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A solar eclipse swept across the United States for the first time in seven decades Monday.

Millions of people had their eyes glued to the sky for the once in a lifetime event, including an estimated 84-million workers who left their desks, just to catch a glimpse of the rare moment.

Monday’s solar eclipse may have only lasted for about 2 1/2 minutes, but according to Outplacement Firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, it cost employers an estimated $700-million in lost productivity.

Elizabeth Cournoyer told 22News getting the chance to see a once in a lifetime event is well worth the lost productivity. “It’s kind of a big deal. I hope they won’t mind too much if their employees go out for a little bit to get a glimpse, and then get back to work,” she said.

According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, workers spent an average of about 20 minutes waiting for the moon’s shadow to block out the sun’s rays.

Some people may have taken an extended lunch, while others, like Rosalyn Gomes of Chicopee, were lucky enough to have the day off. “I just happened to be out of work today. I actually had a doctor’s appointment and had to take the day off, so it kind of worked out well for me,” she said.

Whether you caught the eclipse on TV, or saw it in person, it’s an event that millions of us will remember for the rest of our lives.