“Rise Up” program to help minority businesses grow in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will soon launch a new program, to help accelerate growth of minority-owned businesses.



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that “Rise Up Springfield” will help these small area businesses thrive.

Mayor Sarno, the Association of Black Business and Professionals and the Springfield Regional Commerce announced the launch of a seven month program, to help small minority owned businesses.

The program is powered by Interise’s StreetWise ‘MBA’ curriculum, providing established small business owners with knowledge they need to manage long-term growth strategies.



“Our first cohort is looking to start on November 14,” said Shayvonne Plummer of the Department of Planning and Economic Development. “And we’re looking to scale up small businesses here in the city of Springfield, not only to create jobs but retain them as well.”

“Rise Up Springfield” will provide area participants with tools to advance things like financial management, marketing and sales.



Springfield Regional Chamber President, Nancy Creed told 22News that when businesses succeed and grow the region thrives..



“Rise Up Springfield” will also give small established minority businesses a chance to become a vendor or supplier for MGM Springfield.



“MGM is looking for qualified vendors so helping us build them to a level that they can be a successful vendor to MGM is critical,” said Bruce Stebbins of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.