Public rallies require lots of planning ahead by officials

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston Police estimate that 40,000 counter-protesters converged in Boston against Saturday’s “Free Speech Rally.” And with them, more than 500 officers were in and around the Boston Common to keep people safe.

Police made preparations days ahead of the rally, including setting up security plans, putting up metal barriers and mounting security cameras on the Common.

Law enforcement set up hundreds of metal barricades blocking off a perimeter around the Parkman Bandstand, with more than 100 feet separating rally participants from counter-protesters.

“We have to protect them for their right to speak, and we have to protect the counter-protests for their right to counter-protest,” State Representative Paul Donato told 22News. “Naturally, it’s going to cost a lot of resources both at the state level and at the city level.”

Rally organizers must complete several steps in advance of rallies in order to get permission from the city. It involves co-operation with both city leaders as well as law enforcement.

Organizers must apply at least 30 days before a big event and may be required to obtain permits from city departments.