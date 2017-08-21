Pedestrian killed in Longmeadow crash identified

Reanne Burke died following incident on Williams Street

By Published: Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The woman who was struck and killed by a car in Longmeadow Saturday morning has been identified.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, says that 60 year-old Reanne Burke of Longmeadow died shortly after she was hit, while crossing Williams Street at Grassy Gutter Road.

One killed in deadly accident in Longmeadow

Leydon said that the driver of the vehicle stayed with Burke after the crash, and has been cooperating with police.

The Longmeadow Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are still looking into the cause of the deadly crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s