Pedestrian killed in Longmeadow crash identified

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The woman who was struck and killed by a car in Longmeadow Saturday morning has been identified.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, says that 60 year-old Reanne Burke of Longmeadow died shortly after she was hit, while crossing Williams Street at Grassy Gutter Road.

Leydon said that the driver of the vehicle stayed with Burke after the crash, and has been cooperating with police.

The Longmeadow Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are still looking into the cause of the deadly crash.