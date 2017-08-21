Norman Rockwell baseball painting sells for $1.6M at auction

DALLAS (AP) — A rendering by Norman Rockwell of one of his best known baseball-themed paintings has sold at auction for $1.6 million.

The work was a study, or a preliminary work, for Rockwell’s “Tough Call.”

The painting depicts three umpires looking skyward pondering whether to call a game because of rain. It’s arguably the most recognizable of his baseball-themed works.

Heritage Auctions says the painting sold Sunday in Dallas to a buyer who wants to remain anonymous.

The Austin family who put the work up for auction thought they just had a print of the work before they had it examined.

The final painting is in the possession of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.