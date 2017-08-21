Next solar eclipse will be even better for western Massachusetts

94% of sun will be obscured on April 8, 2024

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have been fascinated by Monday’s partial solar eclipse, or if you are a little disappointed that it’s not a total eclipse for western Massachusetts, you will have a better view next time.

On April 8, 2024, the moon will cover 94% of the sun here in western Massachusetts. If you want to see a total eclipse, you won’t have to travel too far- northern New England and western New York will be right in the path of the complete eclipse.

Continuing Coverage: Solar Eclipse

The 94% coverage we will see in 2024 is substantially more than the 65% coverage for Monday’s eclipse.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s