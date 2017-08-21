Next solar eclipse will be even better for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have been fascinated by Monday’s partial solar eclipse, or if you are a little disappointed that it’s not a total eclipse for western Massachusetts, you will have a better view next time.

On April 8, 2024, the moon will cover 94% of the sun here in western Massachusetts. If you want to see a total eclipse, you won’t have to travel too far- northern New England and western New York will be right in the path of the complete eclipse.

The 94% coverage we will see in 2024 is substantially more than the 65% coverage for Monday’s eclipse.