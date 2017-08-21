Next solar eclipse to be fully visible in western Massachusetts

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s solar eclipse was the first to be visible across the country for the first time in nearly a century.

The eclipse reached it’s peak in western Massachusetts around 2:44 p.m., when around 65 percent of the sun was covered.

Western Massachusetts experiencing partial solar eclipse

It won’t be too long before people can witness another eclipse, in 2024 Massachusetts will see another solar eclipse when 94 percent of the sun will be covered.

If you picked up ISO certified glasses for Monday’s eclipse, you can safely use them for the next solar eclipse as long as they aren’t scratched or torn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s