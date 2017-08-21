Nearly 100 animals adopted during “Clear the Shelters”

“Clear the Shelters” day is an annual event

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 100 animals have found their forever homes, thanks to “Clear the Shelters.”

On Saturday 22News teamed up with Dakin Humane Society for “Clear the Shelters” day and it was a huge success.

Dakin will now be able to take in more animals because so many animals were adopted over the weekend.

“Thanks to all the publicity and all the getting the word out that 22News did, which was wonderful,” said Lee Chambers of the Dakin Humane Society. “We had 45 adoptions on the Friday the day before, and then on the Saturday, we had 52 animals go home which was great.”

Those numbers break down to 16 dogs, 58 cats, and 23 small animals that all have found their forever homes.

“Clear the Shelters” day is an annual event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s