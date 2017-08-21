Nearly 100 animals adopted during “Clear the Shelters”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 100 animals have found their forever homes, thanks to “Clear the Shelters.”

On Saturday 22News teamed up with Dakin Humane Society for “Clear the Shelters” day and it was a huge success.



Dakin will now be able to take in more animals because so many animals were adopted over the weekend.



“Thanks to all the publicity and all the getting the word out that 22News did, which was wonderful,” said Lee Chambers of the Dakin Humane Society. “We had 45 adoptions on the Friday the day before, and then on the Saturday, we had 52 animals go home which was great.”



Those numbers break down to 16 dogs, 58 cats, and 23 small animals that all have found their forever homes.



“Clear the Shelters” day is an annual event.

