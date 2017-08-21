Man killed in motorcycle accident in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorist is dead after losing control of his motorcycle Monday evening.

Wilbraham Police Captain Robert Zollo told 22News they received calls about a motorcycle accident around 4:54 p.m.

Police said the call indicated that a man on a motorcycle had struck a building and was unconscious on the sidewalk.

Capt. Zollo told 22News that local police, state police and the fire department arrived at the location to find a 22-year-old male unconscious and bleeding from his head.

He is said to have lost control of the motorcycle, ran into the building and struck his head.

The man was taken to Baystate Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

