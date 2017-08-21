Local Korean War veterans honored by South Korean government

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Korean War has often been referred to as the “forgotten war,” but the government of South Korea wanted to show some local veterans that their service has not been forgotten.

A representative from South Korea was at the Holyoke Soldiers Home Monday to present medals to Korean War vets in appreciation for their service. It was an emotional event for both the veterans and members of their families.

Korean War veteran Edward Doyle expressed concern about the renewed tension in the region where he fought more than 60 years ago.

“I just hope they can resolve it diplomatically,” Doyle said.

More than 36,000 Americans were killed and 103,000 were wounded in the war, which was fought between 1950 and 1953. The fighting ended with a truce, but a peace treaty has never been signed.