How to make your newly adopted pet feel at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News partnered with the Dakin Humane Society to find dozens of pets new homes. Dakin Communications Manager Lee Chambers has some advice for owners to make their new pets feel at home.

Chambers said that owners of newly adopted dogs should keep things around their home quiet for the first few days.

She also suggests only having immediate family around and avoiding all dog park activity. The best thing you can do is remain schedule-oriented during this adjustment period.

“You might want to consider, after the initial period of quiet introduction, taking a dog training course which is a great way to bond with a new dog,” Chambers said. “You can curb some unwanted behaviors and get to know each other better.”

Chambers said that new cats should be kept in a separate room for at least two weeks if you already own a cat. She recommends incorporating treats when having the two cats meet for the first time.

Chambers told 22News that it is easier for caged animals to adjust to their new homes. Bringing them out of their cages for playtime will also help.