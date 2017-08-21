Holyoke parents suing school system, alleging inadequate translation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A group of Latino parents has filed a federal lawsuit against the state and Holyoke school system alleging discrimination for failing to provide adequate translation of educational documents for parents with limited English proficiency.

The parents claim that Holyoke schools have failed to provide sufficient translation services for more than two decades even though they are required to do so under federal civil rights laws. It alleges the inadequate translation keeps parents from fully participating in their children’s education because of a language barrier.

The suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston names Holyoke school officials and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as defendants.

Holyoke schools were placed under state receivership in 2015.

A spokesman for the state agency declined to comment on the suit.